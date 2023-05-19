BUNYAN, John Maurice



John Maurice was born on August 7, 1946 in East St Louis, IL, to Dorothy and Vince Bunyan. He passed away on April 29, 2023, after a brief illness. Following high school, he attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Southern Illinois University. His next step in life was with the US Army. He became an officer and was eventually stationed at the Nike missile site in the Everglades. After fulfilling his obligation to his country, he joined the IBM company in Birmingham, AL. It was there he began his career spanning 37 years, working with a team of salespeople that would become his life-long friends. It was also where he met his wife of 46 years. Together they left Birmingham and moved to Atlanta, not knowing at the time that Atlanta would become their home for the next four decades.



John was drawn to the culture of the south, especially SEC football. Adopting Auburn football as his own provided many friendships and tailgate memories. A friend once said that John was the biggest Auburn fan who didn't go to Auburn. John's friends have commented on his grand personality and someone who always had a smile on his face. This, along with his uncanny ability to remember details about any play of any sports team earned him the nickname of "coach" by his football buddies. Soon he and several other friends were calling each other "coach," so that it became a label for those who could talk about sports for hours!



John loved God and country, family, and Auburn. A recent move to Auburn must have fulfilled his wildest dreams, living only 10 minutes from the stadium! He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Patrick Bunyan; and his parents, Dorothy Thompson Bunyan and Vincent Paul Bunyan. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Pruett Bunyan; and daughter, Christine Marie (Tyler) Bayless. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 22, at 1:00 PM, in the chapel at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta. John's ashes will be placed in the Amelia Rose Garden there with those of his son. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Frazier Center in Atlanta.



