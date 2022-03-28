Bunnen, Lucinda

Lucinda Bunnen, noted Atlanta photographer, died Sunday, March 27. She was 92.



Over the decades, Bunnen captured a large and diverse array of images including landscapes - mainly trees - surreal compositions, portraits, building facades and scenes from her travels. The 50 pieces in Mason Murer's "Lucinda's World" show featured work from Bunnen's archives as well as several unseen pieces that were printed for this exhibit, including one of Jimmy Carter playing tennis when he was governor and a photograph of Martin Luther King Sr., known as Daddy King.



Bunnen, born in New York Jan. 14, 1930, was an esteemed photo creator, collector and philanthropist. Her collection included well-known photographers such as Ansel Adams. She was also celebrated here in a 2013 exhibition drawn from more than four decades of her giving to the High Museum of Art. Bunnen donated more than 1,000 photographs from her collection and established the museum's first dedicated photography gallery.



Read more about Lucinda Bunnen from Helena Oliviero on ajc.com. AJC photo by Alyssa Pointer