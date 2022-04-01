BUNNEN, Lucinda



Lucinda Weil Bunnen was born on January 14, 1930 in Katonah, Westchester County, New York. She lived a truly remarkable life and died on March 27, 2022, in Atlanta GA, surrounded by her devoted family, friends, and caregivers. Lucinda is survived by her three children: son, Robert L Bunnen, Jr. of Atlanta and Chevy Chase, MD, and his three children, Lizzie Bunnen Pack (Cam), Alison Bunnen Pence (Cem), and Philip Weil Bunnen; daughter, Belinda Bunnen Reusch (Ken), and their three children, Kendrick Nelson Reusch, Jr. (d.2013), Melanie Reusch Thompson (Ben); and Sarah Lucinda Reusch; and daughter, Melissa Bunnen Jernigan (James) and their children, Jack Louis Jernigan and Lindy Bunnen Jernigan; and a great-granddaughter, Lucinda "Lulu" Thompson. Lucinda was married for 60 years to Dr. Robert L. Bunnen (d.2012). Starting in 1956, Lucinda immersed herself in Atlanta's newly burgeoning art, tennis and steeplechase worlds. In 1970, for her fortieth Birthday, Lucinda made a silent home movie of a family trip to Peru, which launched her career as a fine art photographer. In the 70s and 80s, she donated almost 1,000 photographs to the High Museum of Atlanta, which became the genesis of the High's collection, now encompassing more than 6000 photographs. Lucinda also published eight award winning books of her own photographic works. Aside from her many pursuits, her greatest delights were her family and their summer beach vacations to Debordieu, SC and Thanksgiving gatherings; hiking with her beloved dogs; and developing deep relationships with numerous friends. The Bunnen Family will host a Celebration of Lucinda's Life on Saturday April 2, 2022, 11 AM – 1 PM, at the Atlanta Contemporary located at 535 Means Street, Atlanta, GA. Donations may be made to the High Museum of Art, the Hambidge Center, Atlanta Contemporary, or Museum of Contemporary Art in Georgia (MOCA GA).



