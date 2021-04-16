Bunnell, David

BUNNELL, Dr. David Paul



Dr. David Paul Bunnell, 57, of Brookhaven passed away on April 13, 2021 in Tucker after a lengthy illness. Dr. Bunnell was born in Dayton, Ohio to Dr. Paul G. Bunnell and Mrs. Ruthann Nicodemus Bunnell on February 15, 1964. He was a graduate of Ayersville High School in Ayersville, Ohio, and earned his bachelor's degree in computer science at Urbana University. He went on to earn a Master's Degree in Theological Studies at United Theological Seminary in Dayton Ohio, a Master's Degree in Library Science at the University of Kentucky, and a doctorate in higher education administration at the University of Georgia. He married Wendy Sue Wilmoth on December 11, 1994 in Griffin, Georgia. He spent his entire career in higher education, starting as the Acting Director of Administrative Computing at Urbana University and moving on to the positions of Senior Reference Librarian at Spring Hill College in Mobile Alabama, associate director of the Tarver Library at Mercer University and Director of Library and Media Services at Griffin Technical College. After providing critical leadership as the Director of Institutional Effectiveness in the merger that created Southern Crescent Technical College, he finished his career at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, retiring in 2013 as the Dean of Library Services. While at Pittsburg State, he accomplished multiple improvements to library facilities and services. A notable contribution to Georgia libraries was his creation of the first Galileo survey, which is still administered in much the same form to library users across Georgia annually. Dr. Bunnell was preceded in death by his mother, Ruthann Nicodemus Bunnell. Dr. Bunnell is survived by his wife, Dr. Wendy S. Wilmoth, stepdaughter, Sloane Best, sister Paula Bunnell Layne and her husband James Layne, father and stepmother, Dr. Paul G. Bunnell and Phyllis Bunnell, Mother-in Law and Stepfather-in-law Sue and Steve Futo, brothers-in-law Nathan Wilmoth and Tim Wilmoth and their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was an avid fan of the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to one of the following organizations: The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, The National Kidney Foundation, or Brookhaven United Methodist Church. The family of Dr. Bunnell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the physicians, nurses, and staff of Emory Dialysis Northside and Emory Dialysis North Decatur.



