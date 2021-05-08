ajc logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BUNDY, Carl Campbell<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Carl Campbell Bundy, age 81 of Conyers, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Jefferson and Jeanette Bundy. He is survived by his wife, Karen Bundy; children and their spouses, Scott and Karen Bundy, Gillian and Glenn Berman, Don Gokce, Kim and Kristin Gokce; grandchildren, Alexis Berman, Galen Bundy, Eli Gokce, Jordi Gokce; brother, Brian C. Bundy. Carl was married to his wife, Karen for 47 years. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.</font><br/>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel</p>

<p>699 American Legion Road</p>

<p>Conyers, GA</p>

<p>30012</p>

<p>https://www.scotward.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

