BUNDRICK, Wayne



Wayne Bundrick passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 22, 2021 after a nearly 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Wayne was born in Columbus, Georgia to MC and Ruby Bundrick. In 1969, Wayne joined Delta Air Lines as a pilot based in Atlanta, Georgia. He retired in 1997 after 28 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Bundrick. He is survived by his daughters Janet Burnley (Rick) of Windermere, Florida and Jenny Bridges (Joel) of Atlanta, Georgia; his sister Ann Kelley of Troy, Alabama and his grandson, Ben Burnley (Katie) of Arlington, Virginia. In accordance with his wishes, there is no formal service planned. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later time with details to be shared at that time. Those wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to donate to either the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (Michaeljfox.org) or the National Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) in hopes of finding a cure for this terrible disease. To leave condolences, please visit BaldwinFairchildWinterGarden.com

