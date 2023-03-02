BUNCH, Madeleine



Mrs. Madeleine Bunch, age 66, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at her residence.



Madeleine was born on January 23, 1957 in Upminister – Essex, England, to the late Roy Dennis Stiff and Elsie Baldry Stiff. She was a teacher at McEachern Methodist Pre-School. Madeleine was the love of her husband, David's, life. She was sweet to the core and loved children like Jesus. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Powder Springs and a born-again Christian. Madeleine was preceded in death by her father, Roy Dennis Stiff.



Madeleine is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, David Wayne Bunch; mother, Elsie Baldry Stiff; one sister, Deborah Stiff; and nephews, Thomas Simpson and Jon Bunch.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM, from the Ball Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.



A Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bunch will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM, from the First Baptist Church of Powder Springs.



Arrangements by Bernhardt Funeral Home 706-635-4325.

