Bunch, David

The Rev. Dr. David T. Bunch was born in Eldon, MO, on March 26, 1933, to Thomas and Elva Hoskins Bunch. His youth was in Missouri and Colorado.



He was married to Joann DeLozier on August 27, 1954, at the Maplewood Baptist Church in St. Louis, MO where her father was pastor.



He was ordained to the Baptist ministry by the Blue Springs Baptist Church, Miller County, MO, on June 2, 1952. He served as pastor of churches in Missouri and South Dakota. He was an appointed missionary by the Home Mission Board (now North American Mission Board), SBC for 31 years. While with the Mission Board, he was the founding Director of the denomination's Mission Service Corps and was National Director of Church Planting (new churches).



He was Executive Director-Treasurer of the Iowa Southern Baptist Fellowship, (1968 – 1978) and the Colorado Baptist General Convention, (1993 – 2000) from which he retired. He served as the interim Executive Director-Treasurer of the Baptist Convention of New England in 2001.



He graduated from the Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, (Doctor of Ministry); the Central Baptist Theological Seminary (Master of Theology and Bachelor of Divinity); William Jewell College (Bachelor of Arts in Physics); and Southwest Baptist University and Eldon High School (Eldon, MO).



He was honored by his schools, receiving the Citation for Achievement from William Jewell College (1983); Alumnus of the Year from Midwestern Baptist Seminary (1976); and the Life Service Award from Southwest Baptist University (1978). Also, he received the Outstanding Service Annual Award from the Colorado Task Force on Religious Freedom.



He was a member of the Sigma Pi Sigma National Physics Honor Society and Kappa Mu Epsilon, the National Mathematics Fraternity.



He was a member of the Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church where he taught the George Ray Sunday School Class. He served on several task forces for the Atlanta Metro Baptist Association.



He is survived by his wife, Joann; two sons, Jeffrey (Atlanta, GA) and Javan (New York, NY); a daughter-in-law, Terri Bunch (Atlanta, GA); two granddaughters, Maria and Charlotte (Atlanta, GA); and two brothers, Victor (Jacksonville, TX) and Randall (Eldon, MO).



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King St SE, Smyrna, GA 30080. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the General Scholarship Fund of the Gateway Seminary/Rocky Mountain Campus @ www.gs.edu. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467





