BUMP, Gerald "Jerry"



Sad are those who called Jerry Bump their friend. This upbeat, intelligent and funny man passed away on December 21, 2022.



Jerry was born in Chicago in 1927. His dad played trombone in a band, so the first 5 years of his life were spent moving from place to place wherever the band could secure a gig. When Jerry was five, the family moved to Evansville, IN. Upon graduation from high school, Jerry attended Purdue University and while there married Jeanne Courtney. After graduation they moved to Niagara Falls, NY where Jerry started a job in recruiting for Kimberly Clark. Jerry and Jeanne had 4 kids – Jana, Jerry, Jamie and Jeff – and this family moved multiple times as Jerry advanced in his career – to Neenah, WI, then to La Crosse, WI, then to Chicago and lastly to Atlanta where Jerry lived the rest of his life.



Jerry became well-known in the field of executive recruiting. From a friend upon learning of his death: "Jerry was the father of executive search in the southeastern US. He blazed a path for my generation with the highest ethical standards and inspiring work ethic. Seeing him in action with clients was impressive. Jerry had no equals."



Atlanta was home base for 53 years, but Jerry traveled the world. One of his favorite possessions was a cardboard globe in which he stuck red push pins in all the places he'd been. Near the end of his life, he took off by himself for the Galapagos Islands, a place he always wanted to see and one more pin was added. A line in a poem he wrote for himself on his 95th birthday said, "This man hasn't left out much." True that.



Jerry loved fishing, tennis and most of all golf, all activities that included friends and a drink or two. Even near the end, his favorite part of the day was happy hour and mealtime as he was with his friends.



Years ago, Jerry wrote a note to his kids requesting we throw a party when he passed with "good food, good wine and a good time." He added, "I want to be remembered for how much I enjoyed life and my children and laughter and comradeship." We plan to hold a party in the spring or summer and look forward to being with his friends. Together we can tell our stories and share our memories of this much-loved person and share some laughter, just as he would want.

