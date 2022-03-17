BULLARD, William Almand "Bill"



Bill Bullard, age 58 of Monroe, Georgia passed away March 12, 2022. He was born at Emory University Hospital on September 3, 1963, the son of Almand and Nancy Bullard. Bill grew up in the Stone Mountain area and graduated from Clarkston High School, class of 1981 where he played soccer and baseball.



He is survived by his mother, Nancy B. Verdi; two daughters, Nicole Jenkins (Trevor), Courtney Pring (Ian); granddaughter, Ellie; brother, Mike Bullard (Kim); sister, Beth Fischer (Pat); Aunt and Uncle Anne and Dick Perry; cousin, Mike Perry; friend, Pam Murphy and her family; along with many nieces and nephews.



Bill worked for Coca-Cola for many years and then went on to work for Walmart for 17 years. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing golf and was always up for a good time. Bill was a free spirit who liked spending time at the beach. He was a talented handyman and outdoorsman. Bill loved helping people; when anyone needed help, he would be there for them.



Funeral services for Bill will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11 o'clock at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Todd Speed officiating. Interment will be at Covington City Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends on Thursday for visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you please make a contribution to any cancer foundation or charity of your choice. J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA, www.harwellfuneralhome.com is handling the arrangements.

