ajc logo
X

Bullard, Phillip

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BULLARD, Phillip

Phillip Edwin Bullard, 79, passed away unexpectedly on June 19 at his Decatur home. Born in Atlanta, October 15, 1942, Phil graduated Grady High in 1961; earned a BA from Georgia State in 1967; and did graduate studies in music performance. He served in the Army, 1968 to 1971, and was a Disability Adjudicator for the State of Georgia for 30 years, retiring in 2000.

Phil was a talented pianist, professional drummer, and fan of American musical theatre and classical Russian ballet. He enjoyed creative writing, dance classes and daily walks in retirement, and could make anyone laugh.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janice Walker Bullard; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Dana) Madsen, Carrie (David) Vaughn, Heather (John) Maddux; and granddaughter, Natalie Maddux; half-sister, Bonnie Griffith; sisters-in-law, Peggy Bullard, Karen Brannon, and Yvonne Mobley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Phil was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bullard; mother, Lou McDaniel; and brother, Harold (Hal) Bullard.

Family will receive visitors at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, Saturday June 25, 4 to 6 PM. Funeral at Clairmont Presbyterian Church, Decatur, Sunday, June 26, 2 PM. Burial on Monday, June 27, 11 AM, Westview Cemetery, Atlanta.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Election intrigue: Trump’s ‘disturbing’ Georgia fixation16h ago
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
20h ago
FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers
5h ago
FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers
5h ago
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
1h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Phillips, Mary
Cox, Charles
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top