BULLARD, Phillip



Phillip Edwin Bullard, 79, passed away unexpectedly on June 19 at his Decatur home. Born in Atlanta, October 15, 1942, Phil graduated Grady High in 1961; earned a BA from Georgia State in 1967; and did graduate studies in music performance. He served in the Army, 1968 to 1971, and was a Disability Adjudicator for the State of Georgia for 30 years, retiring in 2000.



Phil was a talented pianist, professional drummer, and fan of American musical theatre and classical Russian ballet. He enjoyed creative writing, dance classes and daily walks in retirement, and could make anyone laugh.



Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janice Walker Bullard; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Dana) Madsen, Carrie (David) Vaughn, Heather (John) Maddux; and granddaughter, Natalie Maddux; half-sister, Bonnie Griffith; sisters-in-law, Peggy Bullard, Karen Brannon, and Yvonne Mobley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Phil was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bullard; mother, Lou McDaniel; and brother, Harold (Hal) Bullard.



Family will receive visitors at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, Saturday June 25, 4 to 6 PM. Funeral at Clairmont Presbyterian Church, Decatur, Sunday, June 26, 2 PM. Burial on Monday, June 27, 11 AM, Westview Cemetery, Atlanta.



