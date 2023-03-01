X
Bullard, Bill

Obituaries
Born February 25, 1935 in Atlanta, Bill Bullard gained his victory in Jesus on February 11, 2023. His wife of 61 years, Eugenia, and his daughter, Becky, were at his side in their DeKalb County home. A service celebrating his life was held on February 25 - his birthday. A graduate of Northside High and Georgia State, Bill worked for many years with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta at both the Decatur center and the Cobb County center. He then became youth and activities director at Briarcliff Baptist Church. After Briarcliff, he worked at King's Bridge Retirement Community as activities director. An enthusiastic Georgia Tech fan, he worked for 40 years as a gate manager at Grant Field. He was a popular tour guide at Turner Field after retiring from King's Bridge. Bill was a charter member of Briarcliff Baptist and served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, choir member, bus driver, and all-around "go-to guy." His gregarious personality and his authentic faith as a follower of Jesus influenced the lives of countless people of all ages. He had a gift for supporting young people who had lost their fathers as children and teenagers. Bill was able to connect people and encourage community wherever he served. He sang with robust joy. Bill's memorable laugh was a whoop, a holler, and a melody all at once. His love of a clever prank did not diminish his sense of responsibility about the many tasks he took on for the communities he served. Bill taught us to laugh with people, not at them. He taught us that being a Christian was serious but not somber, and never mean-spirited. He was deeply loved. Bill is survived by his wife, Eugenia, and their daughter, Becky. Countless people of all ages, influenced by his life and faith, join in saying "well done, good and faithful servant!" Gifts in his memory may be made to the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, 569 MLK Dr. NW, Atlanta, 30314, or Life Enrichment Programs, King's Bridge Retirement Community, 3055 Briarcliff Rd. NE, Atlanta, 30329.




