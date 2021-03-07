BUICE, Elwan



Elwan Buice, of Duluth, entered heaven on February 22, 2021 one week shy of his 93rd birthday.



Elwan was born on February 28, 1928 to Colbert and Ruth Buice in Forsyth County, Georgia. Elwan served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later worked in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years; first running a Standard Oil service station in Brookhaven with brother, Garvin, and then for two decades worked at the Chevron terminal in Doraville. Elwan's love of people and gardening dominated his life. Any trip out of the house became an occasion for extended talks with new and old friends who will miss him dearly.



Elwan was predeceased by his parents, brothers Everett Buice, Reavis Buice, Garvin Buice, and Leland Buice and sister Era Lou Luther.



Elwan is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ella Roper Buice, daughters Debbie Patterson and Donna Epp, and grandsons Chandler Epp Navarrete and Aaron Epp.



Celebration of Elwan's life will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family requests that attendees wear masks. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, Elwan, as a cancer survivor, requested that donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



