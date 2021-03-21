BUICE, Ella



Ella Roper Buice of Duluth, born Ella Onie Roper, age 89 entered heaven on March 11, 2021.



Ella was born on November 21, 1931 to Carl & Lela Roper in Gainesville, Georgia as the middle of 13 children.



Ella was named by her peers as both the most beautiful and the most athletic in her high school graduating class—a rare combination even then.



Ella had four great passions on this earth—loving her Savior, serving her family, enjoying music, and tending her flower gardens. As a child, Ella performed in a traveling family singing group called "Papa Oaks and His Little Acorns." As a mother she sang at church and family gatherings with her daughters from when her youngest daughter had to stand in a chair to be seen. Ella was also blessed with the proverbial "green" thumb and plants revived and thrived under her care. Her yards were always filled with beautiful flowers. Ella was also a masterful cook and seamstress—a true Proverbs 31 woman.



Ella married her handsome soldier, Elwan Buice, during the Korean War. Their marriage lasted almost 70 years. Elwan predeceased Ella by a mere 17 days. Ella is also predeceased by her parents, brothers Cecil Roper, CJ Roper, Farris Roper, Herman Roper, Hayward Roper, and Larry Roper, and sister Madge Bagwell.



Ella is survived by daughters Debbie Patterson and Donna Epp, grandsons Chandler Epp Navarrete and Aaron Epp, sisters Euniceteen Baker, Gloria Steele, Marie Corn, and Vera Treadway, and brother Roland Roper.



The home going celebration of Ella's life will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family requests that all attendees wear masks. The family will gather with friends on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



