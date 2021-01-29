BUGH, Robert



Robert was born on August 14, 1943 in Bedford Indiana to his parents Marguerite and Robert Harry Bugh. Mr. Bugh passed away January 12, 2021. He has two elder sisters , Sonnie Curtis and Karen Dillard.



He moved to Georgia where he was an Evangelist and Pastor for many years. He graduated from Christian Life School of Theology with his Masters of Theology, Masters of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry. He retired from Walking in the Light Ministries Inc. and was a member of World Changers Church International until his death. Robert was married to the late Brenda K. Bugh and Wanda Bugh, mothers to his lovely children. Robert was a devoted person to his friends and took care of everything and everyone from Haiti to Africa. He was a great philanthropist and will be missed by all. Until his death he was a doting pawpaw to his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Robert is survived by his wife Christina Gordon, his wonderful children; Kenny, Duke, Micheal, Lynette, Matt, Immanuel and Christian, his precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be livestreamed and held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Lawrenceville Chapel, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30045; 770.338.5558

