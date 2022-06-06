BUGG, Virginia C.



Virginia C. Bugg, 95, of Decatur, GA, went to be with Jesus on June 3, 2022. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 5-8 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, at Rehoboth Baptist Church, at 1:30 PM with interment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.



