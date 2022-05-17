BUGG, Nina Gordon Wilkerson



Nina Gordon Wilkerson Bugg, 83, of Atlanta and Highlands, NC, went to be with the Lord on Mother's Day, May 8, 2022. Born in Atlanta on May 28, 1938, she is survived by her best friend and beloved husband of 59 blessed years, William Adolphus Bugg, Jr. (Bill); son, William Adolphus Bugg, III (Bill) of St Croix, VI, his wife, Sally, and their children, William, James, and Thomas; and son, Robert Wilkerson Bugg of Charlotte, NC, his wife, Jeannette, and their children, Carter and Julie. She is also survived by three nephews, three grand-nephews, and three grand-nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, William Hoyt Wilkerson and Ella May Hollingworth Wilkerson; her brother, Christie Wilkerson; and her granddaughter, Ellen Bugg, daughter of Robert and Jeannette.



Nina loved her family dearly, cherished her husband, and adored her two sons and five grandchildren. She was especially known for her love of the Lord and her sweetness, sense of humor, and kindness.



Nina attended Northside High School in Atlanta and graduated from Sweet Briar College in 1960. She worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and then her father's manufacturing firm, Auto-Soler Company. Later she taught pre-kindergarten and gave piano lessons.



In 1963, Nina married her high school sweetheart, Bill. She spent most of her marriage responding to a call to teach and help spread the Gospel. She introduced and taught the Bethel Bible Series for 10 years at The Cathedral of St. Phillip, and then took part in the formation of the Church of the Apostles and its Home Group program.



In 2012, Nina and Bill moved their primary residence to Highlands, NC, where they were leaders of Christ Anglican Church in Cashiers, NC. She served as the fourth Senior Warden of that church and led a Bible Study group with Bill. In 2021 they returned to Atlanta, while keeping a second home in Highlands. Their Atlanta church home for many years has been Christ Church Atlanta.



During their walk with the Lord Nina and Bill made numerous trips to the Holy Land, organizing and leading groups in the footsteps of Jesus. For most of her adult life she was a part of the Northside High School No-Bridge Bridge Group. She helped form and lead Sweet Briar's Living Room Learning program. Nina loved croquet and played at Highlands Country Club and later at their Atlanta home, Peachtree Hills Place.



A graveside service for Nina was held at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta on Thursday, May 12. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Anglican Church, PO Box 2461, Cashiers, NC 28741 or to Christ Church Atlanta, P O Box 76320, Atlanta, GA 30358.



