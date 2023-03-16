BUFFINGTON, Ned



Mr. Ned Buffington, age 99, of Union City, GA, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Davenport of Lagrange, GA; son, Ned Buffington (Betty) of Union City, GA, John "Ed" Buffington (Sandra) of Narcoossee, FL; grandchildren, Andrew Green, Kimberly Watts, Syanna Eaddy, John Buffington; great grandchildren, Ashleigh Green, Abigail Harmon, Aiden Green, Raleigh Watts, Samantha Rydell, Ty Eaddy; and great-great grandson, Koleson Green. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Lacy officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.




