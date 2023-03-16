X

Buffington, Ned

1 hour ago

BUFFINGTON, Ned

Mr. Ned Buffington, age 99, of Union City, GA, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Davenport of Lagrange, GA; son, Ned Buffington (Betty) of Union City, GA, John "Ed" Buffington (Sandra) of Narcoossee, FL; grandchildren, Andrew Green, Kimberly Watts, Syanna Eaddy, John Buffington; great grandchildren, Ashleigh Green, Abigail Harmon, Aiden Green, Raleigh Watts, Samantha Rydell, Ty Eaddy; and great-great grandson, Koleson Green. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Lacy officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 until the time of service at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: John Spink

Credit: File

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

