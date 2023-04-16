X

Buell, Terrie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BUELL, Terrie

Terrie Buell was a devoted mother, wife and friend. She was welcomed by her Heavenly Father on March 21, 2023. She dedicated more than 40 years to a career she cherished as a respiratory therapist for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Terrie was adored by all who knew her and will be missed greatly. She is survived by her husband, Robert Buell; son, James Szanyi; daughter, Debra Homacki; son, Timothy Michael Szanyi; and brother, Ronnie (Ginger) Waddell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In her honor, contributions to Healthcare Atlanta are welcome by visiting give.choa.org/terriebuell.

