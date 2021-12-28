BUDOW, Stephen Alan



Stephen Alan Budow, 78, longtime resident of Atlanta, passed away peacefully in Weston, FL. Service and interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs (and via Zoom) on December 29 at 10:30 AM. After graduating with a degree in engineering from Newark College of Engineering, Steve enjoyed a distinguished career as an executive at IBM and later Deloitte Consulting. He had a second act in retirement volunteering for several non-profit and charitable organizations. Steve is survived by his daughters Elissa Silverman (Adam), Amy Budow and Samantha Budow (Becki), son Jack Budow, and granddaughters Rachel and Jennifer Silverman. He is also survived by his brother, Mark, niece Sharon and nephew Scott, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Center for Children & Young Adults (www.ccyakids.org). To view the Zoom link and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

