BUDNIK, David Edward



April 20, 1942 - August 6, 2022



David E. Budnik, age 80, passed away on August 6, 2022 of advanced pulmonary fibrosis at South Baldwin Medical Center in Gulf Shores, Alabama.



David grew up in Traverse City, Michigan and graduated from Traverse City High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Albion College in Michigan where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After earning his MBA from The University of Michigan in 1966, David began his career with Touche Ross in Detroit where he worked until 1970 when he transferred to the Touche office in Atlanta, Georgia. Ten years with Touche gave him the foundation to venture into the corporate arena and eventually to his private CPA practice. Although he officially retired to Gulf Shores in 2017, he continued to prepare tax returns for friends, family members and the condominium association.



Commonly known for his wit and sense of humor, David was an avid reader of all genres. He was a passionate sports fan who enjoyed conversing about sporting events that occurred even before his time as well as playing Fantasy Football and Baseball. Although he enjoyed all sports, David 's favorite was always baseball. After coaching baseball for fifty years, David's high school baseball coach created his all- time All-Star Team and named David as the catcher. His favorite picture of famous members of the 1936 Baseball All Star Team, including Lou Gehrig, Joe Cronin, Bill Dickey, Charlie Gehringer, Jimmy Fox, and Hank Greenberg, was proudly displayed on the wall of his sports room. One of his favorite sports memories was watching Mohammed Ali train in Miami before his fight with Joe Frazier. David's focus in recent years was on following the Atlanta Braves, his grandchildren's sporting events, and attending the annual Army vs. Navy football game. David also enjoyed travelling with family and friends, especially around Italy with Tuscany being a favorite. He commonly referred to Nuevo Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as his second home.



David was actively involved in his community, serving on the Board of Directors and Treasurer of his local church, homeowner's association and Southern Ties, a social club.



David is most remembered as a devoted family man who was loyal to both family and friends alike. He often expressed how fortunate he was to have two beautiful, caring daughters who married wonderful men and gave him grandchildren who forever provided him with pride and affection.



David was preceded in death by his father, Edward Walter Budnik; his mother, Joyce McLay Budnik; nephew, Mark Cottom; and brother-in-law, Gary Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon Budnik; daughter, Michelle (Alan) Anderson; granddaughter, Erin Nicole Anderson; grandson, Ryan Edward Anderson, Atlanta, GA; daughter, Kelly (Dave) Jarrett; grandson, Jack McLay Jarrett; granddaughter, Angela Clare Jarrett, Heber City, Utah; sister, Margie Columbus, Traverse City, Michigan; nephew, Dr. James (Devin) Cottom; Jamie and Devin's daughters, Rowan and Renley, Sarasota, FL. Cousin, John M. Murray, Michigan; sister-in-law, Beverly (Frank) McCarver; niece, Michele Fincher (daughter Jessica); nephew, Scott Key (daughter Kelsey); nephew, Kevin Ferguson (daughter Hannah); sister-in-law, Jerry Hamm; and numerous other family members.



There will be a Celebration of Life event in Gulf Shores at Craft Farms Golf Resort, 3840 Cotton Creek Circle, Gulf Shores on August 20, at 2:00 PM for David and his brother-in-law Kenneth Richard Hamm, who passed away on August 7. Another Celebration of Life will be held in Atlanta for David on September 16, at 2:00 PM at Villa Christina, 4000 Summit Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30319.



Per David's request, his ashes will be placed with family members in the Garden of Remembrance, of the First Congregational Church in Traverse City, Michigan.



In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations can be made in David's name to his favorite charity - The Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438.

