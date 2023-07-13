BUCKO, Elizabeth



Elizabeth Alexander Bucko, 54 of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on July 8, 2023. Liz was born on August 20, 1968, in Augusta, Georgia. Liz was the wife of Christopher P. Bucko and the devoted mother of daughters Lila and Mary Evans. She is also survived by her mother, Delilah Baxter Alexander; sister, Julie (Charles) Davis; brother, Causey (Michele) Alexander; brother-in-law, Mark (Jodi) Bucko; mother-in-law, Theresa (David Neitzel) Bucko; and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Hugh Causey Alexander, Jr.



Liz was a graduate of Cedar Shoals in Athens, Georgia and the University of West Georgia. She worked in Product Manager and Director positions but most recently as the Senior Director of Product Compliance with UKG. Liz was a woman of diverse interests and passions such as sewing, reading, cooking, and world traveling. She was a committed volunteer to various community organizations.



Her love for life was contagious, and she had a unique ability to make everyone around her feel special and loved. Elizabeth Causey Alexander Bucko, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, will be deeply missed, but her impact and influence will forever be remembered.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent dePaul, St. Thomas More Catholic School, or a charity of your own choosing.



Visitation will be held on July 16 at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home 4-7 PM. A funeral mass will be held on July 17 at St. Thomas More Church at 10:30 AM with a reception to follow in Mulhern Hall.





