Buckner, Roy

BUCKNER, Jr., Roy Lane



Mr. Roy Lane Buckner, Jr. of Atlanta, passed on April 8, 2022. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM from Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Rev. Roy C. Moffett, Officiating. He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted wife, Mrs. Eula McMillan Buckner; three sons, Hamza Sadiq (Debra), Reginald Wilson (Bernice), and Roy Lane Buckner, III (Melanie); grandchildren, Avidahn Buckner, Cedric Buckner, Kamran Sadiq and Jibril Sadiq; sister, Mrs. Sylvenia Buckner Collins (Freddie); nephew, Guy Kennon (Shonda); sisters-in-law, Mrs. Henrietta Moore, Viola Luke Reviere; the entire Luke families and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM on the day of Service. Viewing will be held today, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM in our Chapel. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc, 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES.

