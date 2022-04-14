ajc logo
X

Buckner, Roy

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BUCKNER, Jr., Roy Lane

Mr. Roy Lane Buckner, Jr. of Atlanta, passed on April 8, 2022. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM from Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Rev. Roy C. Moffett, Officiating. He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted wife, Mrs. Eula McMillan Buckner; three sons, Hamza Sadiq (Debra), Reginald Wilson (Bernice), and Roy Lane Buckner, III (Melanie); grandchildren, Avidahn Buckner, Cedric Buckner, Kamran Sadiq and Jibril Sadiq; sister, Mrs. Sylvenia Buckner Collins (Freddie); nephew, Guy Kennon (Shonda); sisters-in-law, Mrs. Henrietta Moore, Viola Luke Reviere; the entire Luke families and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM on the day of Service. Viewing will be held today, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM in our Chapel. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc, 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ethridge, Timothy
Bradley, William
2h ago
Burns, Annie
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top