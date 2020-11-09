X

Buckner, Otis

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BUCKNER, Otis McKinley

Mr. Otis McKinley Buckner was born on January 21, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the youngest child of Roy Lane Buckner, Sr. and Cleola (Pyron) Buckner. He passed on October 8, 2020. Otis graduated from McKinley Technical High School in Washington DC in 1961. He later served in the United States Air Force from June 3, 1966. He reached the rank of Airman First Class (A1C) and received an Honorable Discharge. Homegoing Services was held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from the Pollard & Moore Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was held at The Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.