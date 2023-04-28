BUCKLER, Rosamond



Rosamond Harmon Buckler, 95, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023. Born September 17, 1927 in Atlanta, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth May Harmon and the late WIlburn Gartrell Harmon. She was married to the late Al Buckler for 62 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Buckler Adams; and her son, Steve Buckler.



Rosamond grew up in the Hapeville area of Atlanta and graduated from Hapeville High School. She attended the University of Georgia where she met the love of her life, Al Buckler. They married on December 26, 1946. After Al graduated, they returned to Decatur where they settled down to raise their family. While actively involved in all her children's lives, Rosamond worked as a substitute teacher for the Dekalb County School System, a World Book saleswoman and a real estate agent for Ackerman Realty. She was an actor in the Decatur Theatre productions and worked tirelessly for the March Of Dimes as a volunteer.



In 1965, their family moved to Avondale Estates. Rosamond became involved in the Avondale Community Club, the Avondale Women's Club and the Avon Garden Club. She and Al were also members of the Atlanta Athletic Club, where she played ALTA tennis for many years.



However, Rosamond's greatest love was her family. As her family grew, she and Al loved going to UGA football games, and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren's birthdays, athletic games, graduations and weddings. Rosamond made a point to know her children and grandchildren's friends, and they in turn treated her as part of their family. Affectionately known as Mimi, she was included in many dinners, special occasions and vacations.



In 2018, Rosamond moved to St. Simons Island where she often vacationed with her family. There she developed a new set of friends and loved participating in her retirement home's monthly special events, trivia and outings in the community.



Rosamond is survived by her son, Bobby Buckler and his wife, Jane and their daughters, Leslie Buckler Nelson, husband, Jeff and their daughter, Mary Harmon; Katie Buckler Widener, husband, Jason and their children, Emma and Garrett; Blair Buckler Pfeiffer and her husband, Nate; son, Alonzo (Lon) Magruder Buckler III and his sons, Alonzo (Beau) Magruder Buckler IV, his wife, Ashley and Brooks Buckler; daughter-in-law, Nancy Parham Buckler and her children, Brad Buckler, his wife, Britt and their daughters, Ali Lane and Boots, Blake Buckler, his wife, Lydia and their son Ben, Stephanie Buckler Brosseau, her husband, Phil and their sons, Philip, Parker, Knox and Jackson; son-in-law, Sam Adams.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at First Baptist Church of Decatur. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur, GA 30030 or the March of Dimes, marchofdimes.org.



