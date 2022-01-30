Buckines, Steven

BUCKINES, Sr., Steven D.
Mr. Steven D. Buckines, Sr., entered into rest January 22, 2022. Celebration of Life Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing Monday, January 31, 2022 from 12 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers,
(404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
