Buchanan, Mary

BUCHANAN (TURNER), Mary
Announcing a Celebration of Life for Mary Turner (Mrs. Leslie C.) Buchanan at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1438 Sheridan Rd., Atlanta, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Service at 2:00 PM. Visitation immediately following until 4:00 PM. To leave condolences and/or memorial gifts, please visit www.asturner.com.
Funeral Home Information
Turner & Sons Funeral Home
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA
30031
