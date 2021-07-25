ajc logo
X

Buchanan, Mary

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries

BUCHANAN (TURNER), Mary

Announcing a Celebration of Life for Mary Turner (Mrs. Leslie C.) Buchanan at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1438 Sheridan Rd., Atlanta, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Service at 2:00 PM. Visitation immediately following until 4:00 PM. To leave condolences and/or memorial gifts, please visit www.asturner.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Rebhann, John
2
Borden, Judith
3
Beattie, Eleanor
4
Clark, Barron
5
Baisden, Addie Mae
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top