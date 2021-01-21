X

Buchanan, Mary

BUCHANAN, Mary Turner

Mary Turner Buchanan of Atlanta joined her Heavenly Father on January 18, 2021 following complications of Covid-19.

Beloved by a large family and many friends, she is survived by four children, Leslie (Wayne) New, Mary (Tom) Gooding, Lynn Gunter, William (Leslie) Buchanan; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one nephew and four nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Leslie C. Buchanan, a prominent Decatur general surgeon to whom she was married for 66 years.

A Savannah girl, Mary graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1945. A Christian, she belonged to North Decatur Methodist and Westminster Presbyterian Churches. Member of the DAR, the Medical Auxiliary, and her ASC alumnae chapter, she was the family's North Star and champion, full of patience, love and grace. Please see complete story at: www.asturner.com.

