BUCHANAN, Harry Eugene



March 29, 1929 – March 25, 2021



Harry Eugene Buchanan, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to so many, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Harry was born on March 29, 1929, in Sylva, North Carolina, to Harry Eugene Buchanan, Sr., and Ida Pearle Long Buchanan; his father was a founder and CEO of the outdoor drama Unto These Hills in western North Carolina. In 1933 the family moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina, where Harry spent the rest of his youth. In 1947 he graduated high school from Staunton Military Academy in Staunton, West Virginia. In 1952 Harry graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Harry was an active leader at UNC as a member of the Honor Council, ROTC, and the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Harry was in the Air Force during the Korean War as 1st Lt. at Eglin Air Force base in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. He served under Colonel Paul Tibbets, Commander of the Enola Gay. After his service he remained in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He held roles as the Manager of the Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, a partner in B & B Construction, and a private contractor for the USAF. In early 1961 he moved back to Hendersonville, NC where he opened his restaurant, The Highlander. With a passion to cook and love of people, a restaurant was his dream, but in his words he "had a great time, served great prime rib, but made no money." He then began a lifelong professional career in sales, first at Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel--initially in West Virginia and later in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1980 he embarked on a new and rewarding career in commercial real estate joining Lavista Associates, where he stayed for 14 years. Early land sales successes were launched in the now bustling GA–400 corridor. Harry's priorities were always faith, family, and so many friends. An early member of Embry Hills UMC, he worshipped there for 51 years and served in many capacities, most notably as a Sunday school teacher of children and adults, Capital Campaign Chairman, stewardship chairman, and founder of the popular Men's Club barbecue fundraiser. He was also the church's cook for many years, providing countless Wednesday night suppers. He never met a stranger and whether at an airport, a wedding, or a stadium of thousands, he always struck up a conversation with total strangers, usually starting with "So where are you from?" and ending in the discovery that they had some connection in common. While he lived in North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and for over 58 years in Georgia he always claimed to be a North Carolinian and UNC Tar Heel fan above all else. His last Friday evening was spent with his Tar Heel blue pom poms and mascot in hand watching the Carolina basketball game with his family cheering beside him. He was married to Connie Wansley Buchanan for 52 years. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Connie, and his children and sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, Laura and Michael Young (Tyler, Texas), Harry E. Buchanan, III (Loganville, GA), Mimi and Michael Marler (Big Canoe, GA), Amy Ruth Buchanan and John Williams (Durham, NC), and Patrick and Grace Buchanan (Dunwoody, GA). Harry also was the proud grandfather to Michael Ann Young Singleton of Houston, TX (Will), Mary Caroline Young Imbs of Detroit, MI (Joey), Meghan Marie Ericson Heller of Canton, GA (Travis), Collin Wayne Ericson of Alpharetta, GA (Andrea), Sadie Ruth Buchanan of Durham, NC, and Charlotte Olivia Grace Buchanan of Dunwoody, GA. And he was so proud to be the great-grandfather of Luca James Heller of Canton, GA and William Joseph Singleton, IV, of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida Pearle Long and Harry Eugene Buchanan, Sr., and his sisters, Jean Long Buchanan, Sarah Belle Buchanan Porter and Pearle Long Buchanan. Harry loved the mountains of North Carolina, the ocean, good barbecue, his church, politics, and the Carolina Tar Heels. But his greatest pleasure was having his wife and children gathered near. His last days were spent surrounded by all of his children, daughter- and sons-in-law, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Harry will be so missed by all those who loved him, and whose lives he influenced and helped to shape. Harry always teased us that we must include a line that he loved in other people's obituaries; so here goes: "And he was well-travelled!" The family wishes to extend their love and appreciation to the professional nurses and caregivers from Pruitt Health Hospice. A graveside service for the family will be held at Keener Cemetary, Sylva, NC on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM.



A celebration and remembrance of life will be held at Embry Hills United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA at a later date. Donations may be given to the Embry Hills United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 3304 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30341.

