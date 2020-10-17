BUCHANAN, Danny Bruie Danny Bruie Buchanan, age 69, of Lithia Springs, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born in Carrollton, GA on July 25, 1951 son of the late Oley Buchanan and the late Betty Blackstone Buchanan. He served in the United States Air Force Reserves. Danny was a Distribution Manager with Stockham Valves and later retired from WAI. He then worked part time for Gable Sporting Goods. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and especially loved his hunting dogs. Danny is survived by his wife of 48 1/2 years, Faye Newman Buchanan, daughter, Amy Ames and her husband, Josh, son, Scott Buchanan, grandchildren, Molly Faye Ames, Brody Michael Ames, Emrie Lain Buchanan, Ellis Grace Buchanan, brother, Rick and Olga Buchanan, Aunt, Christine Buchanan, several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 4 PM until 8 PM, at Hightower's Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2 PM, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Brother Tony Brown officiating. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818

