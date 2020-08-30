BRYANT, William William Thomas (Bill) Bryant, age 91, of Milton, passed away August 22, 2020. Bill was born April 21, 1929 in Redan, Georgia. Bill graduated from Clarkston High School in 1946 where he met the love of his life, Martha Garner. Bill was active in residential development for over 65 years and built over 3,000 single family homes and 1,000 multifamily units, including three golf courses, in DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Fulton counties. He served two terms as President of the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Atlanta. Faith played the significant role in Bill's vision for his life, his family, and his community. He was an organizer and charter member of Rehoboth Presbyterian Church. Bill was predeceased by his parents Jesse and Annie Bryant, his sisters Frances Giles and Jean Burrell, and his son-in-law Darryl Guttery. Bill is survived by his wife of 72 years, Martha; his brother Don Bryant (Sue) and sister Peggy Sheppard (Walter); his son Brad Bryant (Kay); his daughters Sally Bryant English (Tim) and Jane Bryant Guttery (Dan); grandchildren Ben Bryant (Kristen) Katherine Bryant, Caroline English, Ellie English, Mattie Guttery , Boyd Guttery (Olivia), and Hannah English; great-grandchildren Michael Bryant and Ella Bryant; and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Thornwell Home for Children, Clinton, SC. https://thornwell.org/.

