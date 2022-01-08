BRYANT, William Rufus "Bill"



William Rufus "Bill" Bryant, age 79, passed away on January 5th, 2022 of congestive heart failure at The Landing of Bogart Assisted Living Facility. He was born at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, GA on September 6th, 1942 to Rufus Henry Bryant and Beatrice Elna Speir Bryant. Mr. Bryant is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Arlis Bryant, and sisters Jeannine Nash, Rheba Keller, Anita Waldrop and Julia Bryant. Bill was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He proudly served his country in the Army Corp of Engineers in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. He enjoyed a long career as a commercial and industrial electrical contractor in the Atlanta area, finishing his career as an electrical inspector for DeKalb county. He and his wife Arlis had a love for travel, hosting family in their home, gardening, and spending time together at their house on Lake Sinclair. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding, snow skiing, water skiing, playing guitar, working in his shop and riding his tractor. Bill is survived by his children; daughter Dedra Cooper and husband, David, of Statham GA, and son Shawn Lance and wife, Lisa, of Griffin GA; grandchildren, Brandon Lance and wife, Christina, Hunter Lance and wife, Gerrilynn, Jacob Cooper, Hannah Cooper and Megan Cooper; great grandchildren, Wyatt Lance, Paislee Lance, Ciara Lance, Lea Strain and Natalie Strain; brothers, David (wife Beverly) and Paul Bryant, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation for Mr. Bryant will be on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 from 2 until 4 PM at Lord and Stephens West Funeral Home, Watkinsville, Georgia. A service will follow in the chapel. The family would like to thank the staff of The Landing and Agape Hospice for caring for Bill so well over the past 10 months. Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

