Bryant, Wade

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BRYANT, Wade

Wade Atwell Bryant, 80, of Atlanta, passed away on June 23, 2022. Wade was born in Augusta, Georgia on December 9, 1941 to the late Wade Bryant and Helen Best. Wade was a beloved father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his three children, Robin Skrip, of Atlanta, Georgia, Michael Bryant, of Orlando, Florida and Carrie Kalifeh of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Grandchildren, Ashley, Landon, Ashton, Caroline, Madison, Emily, Molly, and Brody. The Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, July 24 from 2 PM - 4 PM at Manuel's Tavern.

