BRYANT, Robert Louis

Robert Louis Bryant was born June 10, 1937 to the late Sam Bryant and Carrie Bailey in Atlanta, Georgia at Grady Hospital.

He transitioned this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Robert Bryant was affectionately known by his beloved wife as "Bryant or Baby", other names were: Bob, Daddy, Grandpa Bob, and Uncle Sonny.

Bob accepted Christ at an early age. He dedicated many years of serving on his Christian Journey. He was an active member of New Life Presbyterian Church. He served as an Elder of Personnel and Administration Ministry, member of the Men's Association, and taught Sunday School and Vocational Bible School.

Bob attended Washington High School where he joined the ROTC. Later he joined the United States Air Force in Rantoul, Illinois on March 22, 1956. On May 22, 1964, he received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Airforce. While Bob was stationed at several military bases he attended Hampton Institute, University of Illinois, Clark College and Woodrow Wilson College of Law.

Bob obtained an illustrious career by becoming one of the highest ranked employees in the U.S Dept. of Health and Human Services Regional Inspector General for Investigations.

Survivors to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Gloria M. Bryant; one daughter, Anita Burrell (Milford); three sons, Dwain Allen Bryant (Felecia), and Jason Calvin Bryant (Barbara); and stepson, Clarence S. Mullins Jr. (Tonya); stepdaughter, Gia Y. Sexton (Darnell); one Goddaughter, Crystal Lynn Brathwaite (Rudy); (16) grandchildren, (8) great-grandchildren; one sister, Edith Jackson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family members and friends.

Funeral service for Mr. Robert Louis Bryant was held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at New Life Presbyterian Church in College Park, Georgia, with Pastor Hodari S. Williams, officiating. The interment was at Southview Cemetery with Military Honors. Service entrusted to McDowell's Funeral Home, Inc., 305 North Hill Street, Griffin, Georgia. (770-228-2070)

