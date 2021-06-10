BRYANT, Perry



Perry M. Bryant, of Sharpsburg, GA, passed away on June 6, 2021 in Griffin, GA. Perry Bryant was born in Atlanta to Posey, Jr. and Helen Bryant on July 7, 1947. He was married to Connie Bryant on June 23, 2001. Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Posey and Helen Bryant; his uncle, Billy Davis; and his brother-in-law, Bruce Edwards. Perry is survived by his wife Connie Bryant, mother of Monica Taubitz and Tiffany Lengyel; Carol Bryant, mother of son, Brandon Bryant, and daughters, Paige Vitiello, Shelly Sloan, and Heather McLain; and sisters, Nancy Edwards, Susie Mullinax, and Cheryl Wheatley. He is lovingly remembered by his 14 grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held on June 12 at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, with family receiving friends from 5-6 PM and the service at 6 PM.

