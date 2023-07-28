BRYANT, Kenneth



Pastor Kenneth Bryant, age 74, of Lithonia, GA, died July 14, 2023. Service Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Greater Fairhill Baptist Church, 701 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, Dr. Patrick K. Latimore, Pastor. Interment at Hillandale Cemetery. Viewing Friday, July 28, 2023 from 2-7 PM at Bethsaida Baptist Church, Villa Rica, GA 30180. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.



