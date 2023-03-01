BRYANT, James L.



James L. "Lindy" Bryant passed away on February 23, 2023. He was 84 years old.



Lindy was a lifelong resident of the Atlanta area and had retired from the GA DOT after 26 years. He graduated from Brown High School in West End in 1956.



Lindy is survived by Betty Story Bryant, his wife of 60 years; his sons, James Jr. (Stephanie) and Alex (Stephanie); his brother, Jack; and four grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held at Perry Funeral Chapel in Ashburn on Saturday March 4, 2023 at 1 PM, with interment to follow at Bay Springs Cemetery.

