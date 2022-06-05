BRYANT, Gertrude



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Gertrude Bryant, of Jonesboro, GA will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Beulah Baptist Church, 170 Griffin St. NW Atlanta, Georgia 30314. Rev. Robert Pope, Eulogist. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Monday, June 6, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. The family will be present from 2-4 PM.



