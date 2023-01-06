Bryant, Everett

BRYANT, Jr., Everett Clay



Everett Clay Bryant, Jr. passed away on January 3, 2023, a native of Newnan, Georgia. He was born on December 22, 1946, the eldest child of Everett Clay Bryant, Sr. and Mary Powell Davis Bryant.



Clay graduated from Newnan High School in 1964 where he was President of his senior class and awarded letters in football, basketball, tennis and golf. He attended Vanderbilt University and a member of SAE Fraternity and graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law, J.D.'71 Cum Laude.



Mr. Bryant practiced law in Athens, Georgia beginning in 1971. In a few years, he was elected the youngest president of the Athens Area Bar Association. In addition to his legal practice, Clay was active in many community activities, organizations and clubs. Clay was the founder and Chairman of Project Athena, which raised funds and supervised the design and erection of the imposing statue of Athena in the front plaza of The Classic Center in Athens. For the past fifteen years he has served as Chairman of the Athens Homeless Property Corporation, which constructed a state of the art center for various organizations serving the homeless as well as 24 apartment units available for families in transition.



Clay was a member of the Athens City Cub and Athens Country Club where he was a sporadic golfer and a competitive tennis player. He was a dedicated member of Belle Meade Hunt foxhunting club located in Thomson, Georgia for over thirty five years and hunted with many clubs on three different continents. Clay also had a passion for scuba diving and was fortunate enough to be able to dive off of every continent save Antarctica. Clay and his wife Stephanie obviously loved to travel and they had the opportunity over the last twelve years to travel the world, from cruising the Caribbean, Barbados to San Juan, sailing from Singapore to Phuket, photo safari from Johannesburg through Botswana to Victoria Falls and summers in Mallorca and Crete, and on Cape Cod with family. Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sanders; nephew; and stepson, Miller Nuesse. Survivors include his beloved wife, Stephanie Capito Bryant; son, Clay Walker Bryant (Daniela), New Orleans; daughter, Jennifer Bryant Hanna (Kevin), Boston; stepson, Dickson Nuesse, Steamboat Springs; sister, Anne Bryant Sanders (Randy) and grandchildren, Clay S. Bryant, Marco Bryant, Nina Bryant and Conor Hanna; as well as nephew, Alex Sanders (Ware); and niece, Anna Sanders Greer (George); and a number of great-nephews and nieces.



A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 96 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



