BRYANT, Coleen



Coleen Holsinger Bryant passed peacefully on June 18, 2022, at her home in Marietta, GA. Emma Coleen Holsinger was born in Broadway, Virginia to the late Roy Jacob Holsinger and Charlotte Virginia Knupp Holsinger. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 63 years, James Raleigh Bryant, Jr. Also a sister and brother-in-law in VA. She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Mary Bryant Cicco (Jinjie) and husband, Michael of Marietta; a son, James Raleigh Bryant III of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Matthew Bryant Cicco and his wife Holly Patterson Cicco, Andrew Bryant Cicco, David Bryant Cicco of Marietta, GA; granddaughter, Lilian Kaya Bryant of Athens, GA. She is also survived by two sisters, Nadine Dudley and husband, Warren Dudley of Winter Garden, FL; Sheran Shenk and husband, Tom Shenk of Chesapeake, VA; several nieces and nephews.



She was a long-time member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where she served as a director of a youth department and was a greeter for over 25 years. She later joined Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, where she is a member of the Wright Sunday School class. For many years, she was a member of the Mary Virginia Davis Thursday morning Bible Class, the Fort Peachtree Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, the woman's Auxiliary of Piedmont Hospital, the Shepard Center Auxiliary, and the Pine Forest Garden Club. She was a true Christian woman, who devoted her life to her family. There will be a private family burial at Arlington Memorial Cemetery.



