BRYANT, Jr., Calvin



Calvin Bryant Jr., 71, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed Thursday, August 17, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM in our chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 12-8 PM. Interment Fairview Cemetery Stockbridge, GA. South Dekalb Chapel.



