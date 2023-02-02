X
Bryan, William

Obituaries
BRYAN, William "Bill"

William "Bill" Bryan passed away suddenly of heart failure on January 29, 2023 at age 65. Bill was born and raised in Atlanta and attended Christ the King, North Fulton and Darlington schools, as well as North Georgia College. He served in the Navy traveling the Middle East. As a long-distance trucker he enjoyed traveling across the United States and always described its beauty. Bill recently settled in Atlanta to work at Ace Hardware where he spent his last happy hours. He loved visiting his relatives in Austria and vacationing in Jamaica. Bill's favorite place in the world was Tate Mountain and he loved his lifelong friends there and at home.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William A. Bryan, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Lilian Bryan; and his four siblings Angelique Charnock, Malcolm Bryan, Alexandra Bryan and Marguerite Kirschenbauer; and by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 5, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill at 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Friends will be welcomed for Visitation and Viewing at 1 PM, funeral service at 2 PM, followed by a reception.




