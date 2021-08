BRYAN, Ronald Pitman



Age 89, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at his daughter's residence in Benton, Tennessee. He was a native of Fulton County in the state of Georgia.



A Celebration of Life graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Holly Hills Memorial Park.



Arrangements are by Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.