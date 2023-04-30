Bryan, Lori

BRYAN (BERGER), Lori



Lori Berger Bryan passed in her sleep on April 27, 2023. She leaves behind an unrivaled legacy of love and connection with her family and friends. Born in 1970 with Down Syndrome, Lori entered a world that often was not accepting of people like her. Her parents, Martin and Robyn Berger, were ironically cautioned not to get "too connected too fast" because they may want to consider other living arrangements for her. This led them down a lifelong path, insisting that Lori should have all the opportunities for joy and success like anyone else in the community. Lori celebrated a Bat Mitzvah in an era when most doubted this possible, participated in extracurricular activities, attended summer camps, and graduated high school. She worked for 25 years as a daycare assistant and then 10 years as an emergency room aid at Egleston Hospital, the same place where she had received lifesaving open heart surgery in her childhood. After dating him for over 3 years, Lori married her beloved, David Bryan, in 2003, and together they lived independently for 19 years. Lori lives on through the tremendous impact she has had as a model for other people with disabilities—a testament to every one of the full, productive, and joyful life that all people can enjoy when given proper opportunities. To all the people she knew well, and even those with whom she had only brief contact, she will be remembered for her bottomless non-judgmental love. She was a brilliant teacher for all of us.



Lori was predeceased by her parents, Martin and Robyn Berger. She is survived by her husband, David Bryan; sister, Lisa (Chip) Boardman; brother, Eric Berger (Melissa Lerman); mother and father-in-law, Terrie and Alan Bryan; sister-in-law, Lisa Bryan; nieces and nephews, Ross (Sydney) Boardman, Allison Boardman, Benjamin Berger and Ella Berger.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta, Backpack Buddies at Congregation Beth Shalom, Dunwoody, GA, Children's Hospital of Atlanta, or other meaningful charities. Graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, Monday, May 1, at Arlington Memorial Park. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

