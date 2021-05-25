BRYAN, Anne



On May 22, 2021, Anne Bryan passed away in her sleep. She was 80 years old. She was born in Atlanta and raised in Portsmouth, VA. After high school, she returned to Atlanta where she met her beloved husband, Charles Bryan. Charles and Anne met on a blind date and Charles said it was love at first sight. They have been married over 59 years. She was blessed with 4 children, Teresa Mason, Janet Farmer, Sharon Breedlove and Chuck Bryan.



Anne enjoyed activities with various groups including garden club, walking club, and Red Hat Society. She was a Sunday School Teacher and a Girl Scout leader. Anne loved animals, traveling to the mountains, singing and dancing.



She was preceded in death by her Mother Reba Spears, Father William Spears, Brother Billy Spears, Brother Jerry Spears, Aunt Anne Fligg, Aunt Thelma Hand and Aunt Lavenia Stein.



Survivors include her husband Charles Bryan, children Teresa Mason, Janet Farmer, Sharon (Marty) Breedlove and Chuck Bryan. 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Visitation on Wednesday May 26 at 12:00 at Briarlake Baptist Church located at 3699 Lavista Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 in the small Chapel. Service will follow at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or American Diabetes Association.

