Bruton, Emma

Emma Kathleen "Kitty" Bullard Bruton, age 95, of Marietta, Georgia passed away February 15, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Covenant United Methodist Church in Smyrna. Interment will follow at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 21 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church. Leave condolences and view online guestbook at

