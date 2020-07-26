BRUNSON, Shannon Shannon Brunson, 82, of Big Canoe, GA, passed away July 9th, 2020. Shannon was the daughter of Doris Fitzell Gunter and Paul Gunter, and was born and raised in Dundalk, MD, a suburb of Baltimore. She moved to Europe with her husband, Jerry, who was in the foreign service. They lived in Germany and France for a time, where they were able to travel and visit many countries. Shannon was an "A" Tennis player for many years, and loved playing with her friends at the Village Mill Tennis Courts in Dunwoody. She enjoyed helping people decorate their homes and for a time she had her own design business. She loved to play cards and to entertain friends and business associates in Dunwoody and Big Canoe. Shannon is survived by her daughter Terri, son Scott (Kristin) and cat Tashi, who was adopted by her dear friends the Thumans. Jerry passed away in October of 2019. Please stop by for a few minutes to celebrate Shannon and Jerrys life on Sunday, August 2, from 1 - 3, at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org), Parkinson.org (Parkinson's disease) or Furkids.org. Thanks to everyone who was a part of our parents' lives through the years Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

