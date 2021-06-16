BRUNO, Florence Kathleen



On June 14, 2021, Florence Kathleen Bruno, age 94, died peacefully in Duluth, GA.



Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Bruno and son, Gary Bruno. She is survived by her children, Arthur Bruno and wife Cathy, Richard Bruno and wife Nancy, and Shirley Bruno; grandchildren, Tony, Casey, David and Regina Michelle; several great-grandchildren.



Florence was born November 24, 1926, in Tucker, Georgia. She graduated from Tucker High School and continued her education at Georgia State University while volunteering during WWII as an electrician wiring transport planes. Her life was full of love for her family; for her pups, Chase and Shophie; and for her daily shot of bourbon.



In keeping with her wishes, a private service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in Decatur, GA.



