BRUNDICK, Elizabeth Stockton Blount Betty Brundick, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home on August 16, 2020. A native of Jacksonville, she was born to Margaret Stockton and John Henry Blount on February 5, 1931. Along with her parents, Betty was predeceased by her sisters Jean Rosamonda, Margaret Gonzalez and Tillie Hawkins. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 30 years, Tesch Brundick. Betty attended Robert E. Lee High School and Mary Baldwin College. An avid tennis player most of her life, she also enjoyed bridge and was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and the Clover Garden Club. She is survived by her 5 children who will cherish her memory Elizabeth Fort (John) of Thomasville, GA, John Holder (Jill) of Atlanta, GA, Tommy Holder (Beth) of Atlanta, GA, Henry Holder (Tricia) of Atlanta, GA and Jimmy Holder (Suzanne) of Pasadena, CA. She is also survived by Tesch's 3 daughters Drew Haramis (Lee), Susan Oehler (Mike) and Julia Patterson (Ian), all of Jacksonville. Grandma B will also be remembered by her 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize and thank Peaches, Bernice, Elizabeth, Sylvia, Lorraine and Penny for their compassion, kindness and care of Betty in the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's memory to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210. Due to the Covid-19 virus and health concerns, a graveside service will be limited to immediate family only. HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205, is serving the family.





