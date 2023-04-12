BRUMFIELD, Hardy



Thomson



On April 8, 2023, after a valiant, faith-filled 10-year battle and surrounded by abundant Brumfield love, Hardy Thomson Brumfield, age 55, of Atlanta, Georgia, peacefully fell into the arms of Jesus.



Born on April 29, 1967 to Bruce and Margaret Harris Brumfield, Hardy was the "BabyBoy" of the Brumfield brothers. Hardy's close-knit family and the genuine people of his beloved Mississippi Delta forever shaped the core of Hardy's being. Whether he was winning 4-H livestock competitions, blazing a trail on Indianola Academy's basketball court or getting his hands dirty on the farm, Hardy never failed to make everyone laugh or feel his all-encompassing love.



In 1985, Hardy cranked up his blue Monte Carlo and headed east to Mississippi State. Like his three older brothers, he found a new home at Sigma Alpha Epsilon, where he was both Rush Chairman and President. When Hardy wasn't busy cheering on his beloved Bulldogs, he could usually be found stirring up a bit of mischief with his fraternity brothers. Hardy also found time to excel in Agricultural Economics, graduating Summa Cum Laude.



Hardy then made his way to Chicago, where he would enjoy a 30+ year successful career at the Chicago Board of Trade. For eight years he was the largest volume trader in the 10-year note futures. While Hardy was busy with his work-hard, play-hard lifestyle, God was fast at work choosing a life partner. In February 2000, God sent a ray of sunshine into Hardy's life, in the form of Amy Will Brumfield. On May 25, 2003, Hardy and Amy married in a beautiful seaside wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. The next 20 years would be filled with numerous blessings, with the most precious being the births of their three children, Brooke Mackenzie (18), Thomson Will (16) and John Duncan (11).



When not devoting time and energy to his family, Hardy also became involved in various technological, agricultural, environmental, and healthcare initiatives, always favoring new investment opportunities that would make positive impacts on the lives of others. Family and friends can take great joy in knowing that Hardy's hard work and generous spirit will live on through the Brumfield GenRev Foundation.



In 2014, Hardy's farming passions came to fruition when he founded Rolling B Ranch, a registered Angus and commercial cattle operation. This not only made him a 3 generation cattleman, on both his mother's and father's sides, but it also became a shared passion between him and his brother, Frank. The daily phone calls between the two will be forever treasured and missed.



Beyond family and work, Hardy enjoyed fostering lasting friendships at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, his children's schools and sports, various men's bible study groups, YPO and the Atlanta Youth Project.



If Hardy were writing this, he would humbly say, "That's enough about me. What I really want people to know about is our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ." He would share "He is the giver of all gifts, the King of Kings, the One who carried me through this journey, and the One who gave and will continue to give me and my family strength." As he often did with his own family, Hardy would remind us of Romans 8:28; "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose."



Hardy would ask that you continue to shower his family with your love, support and prayers. If he were texting you this, he would undoubtedly sign off with "Peace and blessings."



Hardy was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Harris Swayze Brumfield and his father, Bruce Jones Brumfield, Sr. of Inverness. He is survived by his wife, Amy Will Brumfield; his children, Brooke, Thomson and JD; his brothers, Jay (Shanon) Brumfield, Harris (Terry) Brumfield, Frank (Mary Frances) Brumfield; in-laws, Michael and Barbara Will, Chad (LeeAnne) Will, Jodie (Brian) Zwerner; and his 13 nieces and nephews - Parker (Haley) Brumfield, Ally Brumfield, Bella Brumfield, Alec Brumfield, Meredith Brumfield, Bizzy Brumfield, Swayze (Delilah) Brumfield, Blake Brumfield, Lucy Brumfield, Parker Will, Mason Will, Alexander Zwerner and Kensington Zwerner.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to: The Hardy Brumfield Endowed Scholarship Fund Mississippi State University Foundation, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762 Online donations may be made to msufoundation.com and designated to The Hardy Brumfield Endowed Scholarship Fund -or- Atlanta Youth Project, P.O. Box 17590, Atlanta, GA 30316, Online donations may be made to atlantayouthproject.org



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, 1:00 PM, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305. A Celebration of Hardy's Life will follow at Thompson Buckhead, 415 E Paces Ferry Road Atlanta, Georgia 30305.



